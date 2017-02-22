‘Once Upon a Mattress’ at Cooper High School

Cooper High School presents “Once Upon a Mattress” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 and March 2-3, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8230 47th Ave. N., New Hope.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is a tale about Princess Winnifred hoping to marry Prince Dauntless but his mother insists he marry a princess who can feel a pea underneath a pile of mattresses.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors.

Box office: 763-504-8535