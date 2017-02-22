Section tourney ends Rebel girls’ 2016-17 run

The Champlin Park girls hockey team entered the 2016-17 season with the hope that it could develop its young talent while being led to victory by the team’s experienced players. Senior Kaylee Wood searches for a gap in the defense during game action from earlier this season. (Photo by Brian Flanary)

With only six seniors on the roster, Champlin Park fielded a squad of mostly sophomore athletes after its first line.

While Champlin Park posted an 11-14 record and fell in the Section 5AA quarterfinals, head coach Jim Koltes is proud of what his team accomplished this season.

“I thought we really had a good season,” Koltes said. “I feel we had a few games in there that we let get away, but our schedule was so tough.

“Between Centennial, Blaine, Maple Grove and Elk River, that’s seven games against some of the top teams in the state. Our kids did a really good job for being as young as we were after the first line.”

Koltes also felt that his younger players began to show their development toward the end of the season.

“I think they really did start to take some steps forward a little bit,” Koltes said. “Hailey Williams started to get it figured out a little bit, Allie Leuer and Holly Johnson started to score some goals, Sophie Sinjem started to play a bigger role, as a lot of those kids did.

“On the back side, Hannah Lysne played a lot of minutes at D, Emily Peterson started to play a lot at D. Hopefully with those kids and others a bit older next year then maybe they will be better than people expect.”

Champlin Park was given a tough task to open the section tournament, as it was set to play Maple Grove Feb. 11. Maple Grove got off to a good start, as it scored 1:10 into the game, and it scored three unanswered goals before Leuer scored mid-way through the second period.

The Rebels eventually fell 7-1.

“I felt our game plan was good going into the game,” Koltes said. “They only scored one 5-on-5 goal against us, and we scored only one 5-on-5 goal against them.

“The special teams is where they got us and anytime you throw five Division-I kids out there you’re going to get opportunities. I felt the kids did a good job and they played hard that night.”

While the Rebels were unable to extend their season Feb. 11, Champlin Park had the opportunity to see for itself what it meant to be a Rebel that morning at the funeral of a former players’ father.

“I went to the funeral that Saturday morning and there were 30 current Champlin Park players there and 37 other players who had shown up that were former players,” Koltes said. “I told the kids wins and losses are going to be there, games are going to be there, but they need to understand they have developed a culture where hockey is a big part of what we do.

“The kid in your English class probably isn’t coming to your dad’s funeral, but the kid who sat next to you in hockey will come. That resonated with the kids, because they know we have something special here.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.