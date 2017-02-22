The comedy and magic of David Harris

Comedian and magician David Harris hosts a recurring variety show called “Modern Vaudeville” at Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis, where a comedian, a variety act, and a music act each perform and speak to Harris afterward talk show-style. (Submitted photo)

Robbinsdale’s resident stand-up comic and magician talks about the Twin Cities comedy scene, nostalgia and lifelong learning

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

David Harris is a stand-up comic and magician, a two-year veteran writer and creator of an ABC network affiliated TV show, and a two-time Midwest Emmy award winner. He’s a masterful live magician, the host of a recurring stage show in Minneapolis, and he’s performed more than 2,000 live shows in the past 20 years, alongside comedians like Louie Anderson and Mary Lynn Rajskub, in clubs and venues around the country. He has the kind of iconic hair that can hold its own against hairstyle heavyweights like Conan O’Brien and Elvis Presley, and he has both the chops and ambition that propels those sorts of icons to fame.

By now someone with his resume might have headed to Hollywood or the Big Apple, but Harris, a New Hope native, never strays far from his Twin Cities roots. Currently a resident of Robbinsdale, Harris speaks of the thriving comedy scene happening on the home front that’s worth sticking around for.

“We have so many talented people that come out of Minneapolis and are still here. We have a huge scene in the Twin Cities. I don’t know the exact number of comics, but it’s a few hundred. People talk about this comedy boom,” Harris said.

By sticking around the Twin Cities, Harris has touched upon multiple successes and milestones, like a show called “Nate on Drums” that he co-created and co-wrote. The show started on cable access and was picked up and aired for two years by the independent Minneapolis television station KSTC-TV, where it had a viewership estimated around 1.5 million. His involvement with that show earned him two Upper Midwest Emmy awards and gave him a coveted credit to add to his name within the performance world.

He also ties down a local anchor with his recurring show at Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis called “Modern Vaudeville, “which showcases variety performers, comedians, and musicians from the Twin Cities in a talk show format. That show, which is staged about four times per year and typically sells out, gives Harris the chance to work in the performance formats he said has always been a source of inspiration.

“I’ve always been interested in talk shows, comedy, and variety since before I can remember. I remember watching Johnny Carson on TV. He might be the first talk show host or comedian I ever saw – and I thought it looked so cool,” Harris said.

The show always features one comedian, one variety act and one music act per show. After each performance, Harris interviews and converses with them in the style of a late night chat show. David Harris has been performing since he was a teenager, and has a career in magic and comedy that spans 20 years. (Sun post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

“The idea was just to be able to host a show and celebrate the talent in the Twin Cities,” he said. Harris often enters each post-performance chat having had no prior exposure to the performer’s work, which he says keep things interesting.

“I get to learn along with the audience what these people do. I try not to research too much ahead of time because it unfolds more organically with the audience as we’re learning about the act. I think the more organic and off-the-cuff, the more authentic it tends to be,” he said.

Magic has always been another huge draw for Harris, dating back to seeing magician David Copperfield on television.

“He was also funny, and he’d make little jokes here and there,” he said. Harris typically incorporates magic into his stand-up routines, so there is a story leading into each trick.

“When I do a public show, I would say it’s stand-up comedy driven, and I’m adding magic throughout. It’s flipped – it used to be a lot more the other way around, mostly magic and I would add jokes,” he said. “I think I’ll always keep the magic in there. I still have a trick or two I’d like to develop.”

Harris routinely performs at corporate events, where he said the show is typically heavier on the magic element. He’s largely driven by comedy, though, which he speculates comes at least partially from his upbringing.

“My uncle was always really funny. And my family … growing up in a Jewish family is chaotic and hilarious. There’s a lot of storytelling, and you start to pick that up,” he said. “That’s the only area I can even attempt to hold my own. Don’t give me a football.”

The early influences of other comedians also contributed. Harris named Gene Wilder, Eddie Murphy, David Letterman, and Steve Martin among his sources of inspiration.

“Early on, I never really consciously thought about stand-up comedy because I never thought of it as a real thing … a real job. But comedy has always been in my heart. I was the class clown. Then I became class president, and I peaked. Now I’m here!” he joked. “There’s so many influences that anybody as a performer can get pulled into. Even though I seem to be finding my voice more and more, I’m still constantly learning from other comics and performers.”

New Hope Cinema Grill is another venue Harris appreciates as a local opportunity. With a show at the theater set for Feb. 25, Harris described the surreal experience of performing in a hometown staple he frequented as a kid.

“I remember going to the Cinema Grill theater with my dad and sister, watching movies,” he said. “I never thought, ‘OK, I’m going to be performing in front of the screen there someday,’ but there I am.”

Harris said there are additional advantages to performing at it beyond the nostalgia.

“You can eat at your seat. It’s definitely different than a comedy club, but at the same time it still has most of the aspects of it, plus different aspects that are fun, too. It’s just a fun room to be in. Plus, if the show doesn’t go well, they can turn on “Happy Feet 3” or something,” he joked in the self-deprecating humor that often makes its way into his brand of comedy.

The ability to poke fun at himself is a common theme that threads its way through Harris’ stand-up as well as his personality. Regardless of his successes and achievements, there is a humbleness and authenticity that Harris exudes both on stage and off. He openly acknowledges that to hone a craft means a lifetime of learning, of which a healthy dose of self-doubt is often a necessary component. Harris incorporates magic into his comedy. “All the magic pieces tie into the comedy as a mini-story,” he said.

“You’re never finished with whatever you’re studying. If you’re passionate and you care about it, you can never learn it all. I think even big-time, huge headliners would say the same thing: you’re always crafting and honing.”

His quest to improve his act is innately tied together with a continual quest for personal growth, a relationship that he recognizes as useful to performing.

“Life is changing constantly in different ways, and you want to reflect that in your act. Life imitating art, art imitating life. It’s definitely a show, but the longer I do this the more vulnerable I’m becoming,” he said. “My goal is to continue to get more comfortable with myself so I can connect with people in the audience, and they walk away entertained and laughing, but also with a little something extra – hopefully, you’ll walk away and feel less alone and more OK with yourself.”

See David Harris perform live:

8:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 – New Hope Cinema Grill, New Hope

10 p.m., Saturday, March 4 – Bryant Lake Bowl, Minneapolis

