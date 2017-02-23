Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF CRYSTAL

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

2017 PHASE 16 SKYWAY PARK STREET RECONSTRUCTION CITY OF CRYSTAL, MINNESOTA

CITY PROJECT NO. 2016-16

S.A.P. NO. 116-338-003 AND 116-326-004

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received by the City Engineer until 11:00 AM local time, on Thursday March 16, 2017, at the City Hall, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor, material, and equipment for the construction of the following estimated major quantities of work:

Item Quantity

Common Excavation 29,000 CY

Aggregate Base Recycling 92,000 SY

Aggregate Base, Class 5 14,000 Ton

Bituminous Street and Trail Paving 19,000 Ton

12-inch to 30-inch Storm Sewer Pipe 7,000 LF

Concrete Curb and Gutter 60,000 LF

Sodding 80,000 SY

8-inch to 10-inch PVC Sanitary Sewer 1,800 LF

Infiltration System 1 LS

6-inch to 8-inch Water Main 2,000 LF

Lining Sewer Pipe 10 inches 80 LF

Silt Fence 3,000 LF

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents prepared by Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., 10901 Red Circle Drive, Suite 300, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343, dated February 24, 2017.

The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.

Bid forms and Contract Documents may be seen at the office of the Director of Public Works, 4141 Douglas Drive North, Crystal, Minnesota 55422.

Digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the PROJECT BID INFORMATION link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 4829798 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or [email protected]

Paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a non-refundable fee of $75.00.

A pre-bid conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday March 9, 2017 at Crystal City Hall. Representatives of Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the Project. Bidders are encouraged to attend and participate in the conference.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.

Bidders are required to submit information indicating they have practical experience of the particular construction work bid upon, and that they have the ability and resources to complete the proposed work in a manner satisfactory to the Owner. A contract award will only be made to a bidder meeting the minimum contractor qualifications as stated within the contract specifications.

This project is a state funded project subject to the labor provisions as described in: Exhibit A State Funded Contracts – Special Provisions Division A.

Bids shall be directed to the City Engineer, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID FOR 2017 PHASE 16 SKYWAY PARK STREET RECONSTRUCTION, CRYSTAL, MINNESOTA, CITY PROJECT NO. 2016-16.

The City of Crystal reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.

Christina Serres

City Clerk

City of Crystal, Minnesota

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 23, 2017

654642

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/654642-1.pdf