New Hope, Golden Valley students make Dean’s list

New Hope

These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:

University of Wisconsin – Green Bay — Rachael Peterson

Minnesota State University – Mankato — Daniel Crane and Jessica Reich

University of Wisconsin – Madison — Alexander Anderson and Emily Egge

University of St. Thomas, St. Paul — Noah Goar, Natalie Hall, Salman Irfanullah, Nicholas Kolasa-Lenarz, Megan Slattery, Melina Sotro and Anna Thom

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis — Laping Xu

Bethel University, St. Paul — Nadia Abboud, Anthony Bankes, Hunter Fernelius, Natalie Lanzi, Caleb Skorseth and Isaac Skorseth

University of Sioux Falls — Abby Feyereisen

Golden Valley

These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:

Minnesota State University – Mankato — Sarah Jacobson, Symone Kimbrough, Robert Kueny and Maureen O’Malley

University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Donovan Murphy

St. Olaf College, Northfield — Solveig Haines

University of Wisconsin – Madison — Emma Backlund, Ann Curme, Sophia Frank, Ethan Friedman, Christine Lager and Kaitlin Segner

University of St. Thomas, St. Paul — William Johnson, Kirsten White, Jessica Berns and Victor Sikeley

University of Iowa, Iowa City — Leon Hedstrom

Bethel University, St. Paul — Anna Rabe

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter — Avery Bather, Chase Johnson and Madeline Johnson

These students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:

College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Andrew Blenkush, master of science in teaching