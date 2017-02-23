New Hope, Golden Valley students make Dean’s list

New Hope
These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:
University of Wisconsin – Green Bay — Rachael Peterson
Minnesota State University – Mankato — Daniel Crane and Jessica Reich
University of Wisconsin – Madison — Alexander Anderson and Emily Egge
University of St. Thomas, St. Paul — Noah Goar, Natalie Hall, Salman Irfanullah, Nicholas Kolasa-Lenarz, Megan Slattery, Melina Sotro and Anna Thom
University of Minnesota, Minneapolis — Laping Xu
Bethel University, St. Paul — Nadia Abboud, Anthony Bankes, Hunter Fernelius, Natalie Lanzi, Caleb Skorseth and Isaac Skorseth
University of Sioux Falls — Abby Feyereisen
Golden Valley
These students have been named to the honors lists at their respective colleges or universities:
Minnesota State University – Mankato — Sarah Jacobson, Symone Kimbrough, Robert Kueny and Maureen O’Malley
University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Alabama — Donovan Murphy
St. Olaf College, Northfield — Solveig Haines
University of Wisconsin – Madison — Emma Backlund, Ann Curme, Sophia Frank, Ethan Friedman, Christine Lager and Kaitlin Segner
University of St. Thomas, St. Paul — William Johnson, Kirsten White, Jessica Berns and Victor Sikeley
University of Iowa, Iowa City — Leon Hedstrom
Bethel University, St. Paul — Anna Rabe
Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter — Avery Bather, Chase Johnson and Madeline Johnson
These students have graduated from their respective colleges or universities:
College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Andrew Blenkush, master of science in teaching