Newbern paves his own way at Cooper

Since he was young, Beijan Newbern has had his older brother, Melvin, to support him both on and off the court. Cooper’s Beijan Newbern drives to the basket during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

Melvin taught him the ins and outs of the game of basketball, and he helped Newbern make the transition to varsity basketball during his freshman campaign in 2014-15.

“Being able to look up after him is big because him not having a role model put him down the wrong path at first,” Newbern said. “He definitely pushes me when it comes to school work and focusing on basketball.

“He said you only get one shot and I have to make the best of it.”

Following Melvin’s senior year last season, Newbern knew he would have to be a leader on the team this season.

“Not having him around definitely helps build my identity to who I am now,” Newbern said. “Everything I do I want to build off what we did last year with him.

“Not having him here hurts because he was a big part of the rebuilding process. Everything I do I want to put forth to him because he was a big part of this.”

Newbern has played well on the court so far for the Hawks, as he currently leads the team with his 19 points-per-game average.

While scoring is a big part of his game, Newbern knows he has more to offer for his team than simply putting the ball in the basket.

“I just like to be able to provide in whatever way I can,” Newbern said. “Every night is a different task I need to accomplish.

“Another night it could be rebounding, or assists or it might be on defense. I just have to lead in multiple ways.”

While Newbern has played well for Cooper this season, head coach Broderick Powell knows Newbern will continue to get better as he develops as a player.

While a lot of people compare Newbern to his brother, Powell says the comparison is not fair at this point.

“They’re different,” Powell said. “When you lose a guy that’s averaging 25 points and 15 rebounds, you have to spread it around.

“[Beijan] is not that type of player yet. He is capable of being that type of player, but he is not that type of player yet because he took a back seat to his brother last year because he made it easy on him. Now the pressure is on him to make it easy for someone else.”

Newbern’s basketball journey began around the time when he turned five.

“My dad took me to a Lifetime Fitness while he was working Melvin out,” Newbern said. “From there I just fell in love with going to the gym and getting shots up in my free time.

“I used basketball as a place to clear my mind during tough times.”

While Newbern had other athletic interests, he eventually decided that basketball was his best chance to earn a scholarship.

“My freshman year was the year I decided to focus on basketball,” Newbern said. “It was what I really wanted to do because I knew I could get a scholarship somewhere and I wanted to use that to try to get into college for free.”

Newbern has yet to make a collegiate commitment, but he said he has been offered by a few schools.

“I’ve had a lot of Division-II schools come in contact with me and then a couple smaller Division-I schools,” Newbern said. “I’m just grateful for who has come into contact with me because it’s a blessing to be able to play at that next level.

“It’s a great opportunity and I won’t take advantage of it.”

While the future is definitely one of Newbern’s concerns, he said he will not be rushing to end his time at Cooper.

“Being at Cooper has been everything I have ever dreamed of,” Newbern said. “Ever since I was little I wanted to be a Hawk and there is no other team I’d rather play for.”

