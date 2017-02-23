Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NEW HOPE

MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

REQUEST CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT FOR PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT

PLANNING CASE 17-08

Notice is hereby given that the New Hope Planning Commission will meet at City Hall, 4401 Xylon Avenue North, New Hope, Minnesota on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. to hold a public hearing on a request for a Conditional Use Permit for Planned Unit Development for the removal of an existing rail spur and its replacement with two parallel spurs along the west side of the property, a bin storage building, and a pre-engineered metal storage building at 7300 36th Avenue North, legally described as follows:

Lot 1, Block 1 Creamette Addition

PID #17-118-21-34-0063

Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposal will be heard at this meeting. This notice is given pursuant to the Zoning Ordinance of the city of New Hope on the petition of Lawrence and Armella Setten. Exhibit and further information can be reviewed at the Information Counter in City Hall, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the Community Development Department (telephone 763-531-5110) with questions related to this application.

The New Hope City Council will consider the recommendation of the Planning Commission on this proposal for the purpose of taking action at its meeting on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Council Chambers, 4401 Xylon Avenue North, New Hope, Minnesota.

Accommodations such as a sign language interpreter or large printed materials are available upon request at least five working days in advance. Please contact the city clerk to make arrangements (telephone 763-531-5117).

Dated: February 16, 2017

Valerie Leone

City Clerk

Published in the

New Hope-Golden Valley Sun Post

February 23, 2017

654962