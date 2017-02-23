Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION

(Official Publication)

Public Notice of Auction Sale

Trojan Storage of Crystal located at 5217 Hanson Ct. N., Crystal, MN 55429 will conduct sale(s) online at www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on March 14, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. personal property including but not limited to furniture, tools, and/or other household items. All property is being stored at the above self-storage facility.

This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. The name of the person(s) whose personal property to be sold is: Raisa Backstrom, Tannieh Saydee, Thomas Lang, Laquisha Luckett, Jane Nelson, Jane Nelson, Ruth Lynn, Brittish Zambrella, Mike Ruud, Uneka Ballard

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

February 23, March 2, 2017

655041