Our community’s future looks bright when we work together in partnership

BY BARBARA MCDONALD

GUEST COLUMNIST

Last month, I attended the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce “State of the Cities” luncheon that featured the Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Maple Grove and Osseo mayors sharing highlights from 2016 and opportunities in 2017.

I look forward to this annual meeting as it reminds me how fortunate we are as a college to serve such a diverse community, and energizes me in exploring new and exciting ways we can partner with our area businesses, industries and other entities to provide the educated and trained workforce they need. We take great pride in this. In fact, a 2013 survey conducted by Wilder Research revealed that North Hennepin Community College generates an annual economic impact of $276 million and 2,628 jobs in the Twin Cities area.

The most common storyline at this event was the expected growth and change within the northwest metro, including major developments in transportation and business along the 610 corridor, NHCC’s newest neighbor – the Hennepin County Library, and continued planning for the Bottineau Light Rail in 2021. NHCC’s student population is also changing, serving more than 10,000 students each year. Our student average age is 27 years, more than 80 percent attend part-time, and 46 percent represent students of color. All this change represents incredible opportunities for partnerships that will positively impact our communities.

Examples of partnership includes one of NHCC’s most visible contributions, construction of the new Bioscience Health and Careers Center building in 2014, and the development of a human services program in 2016 to help meet talent demand in Hennepin County. Another example of meeting talent demand is through the Association for Manufacturing Excellence Twin Cities Consortia, of which North Hennepin Community College and Hennepin Technical College actively participate.

This alliance allows us to hear firsthand the needs of manufacturers so we can implement the programming required to employ its workforce. A new partnership is developing with Design Ready Controls. Mitchell DeJong, chief technology officer at Design Ready Controls, shared that the company recently relocated to Brooklyn Park largely due to its proximity to North Hennepin Community College and the area’s higher education community.

“We are already working hand-in-hand with these institutions to provide advanced educational opportunities for our employees and employment opportunities for local students – during and after – their academic endeavors.”

The future looks bright for continued growth and diversity in the northwest metro when we collaborate and work together. I pledge to continue to champion these efforts on behalf of North Hennepin Community College. You can help, too, by pledging your support for the Minnesota State budget request from the Minnesota Legislature to ensure that we keep college affordable and accessible for our community that will positively affect our workforce.

Your advocacy is critical. So thank you to the communities we serve for all you do to promote and support the jewel of access and opportunity we know as North Hennepin Community College.

Barbara McDonald is president of North Hennepin Community College.