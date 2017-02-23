Rebel Nordic excels at state meet

After finishing ninth at the state meet last season, the Champlin Park boys Nordic ski team was determined to get back to Giants Ridge in 2016-17. Champlin Park junior Connor Janostin competes at the Section 5 Nordic ski meet at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 8. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

After a season that saw the Rebels win the Northwest Suburban Conference title for the second year in a row, Champlin Park went on to win the Section 5 meet Feb. 8, and advanced to the state meet.

Champlin Park skied to a 10th place finish at the state meet Feb. 16.

Ian Ivens led the Rebels with his seventh-place finish in 29:11.6. Ivens was named All-State for his efforts at Giants Ridge.

Luke Crandall, Drew Carlson, Peter Scheller, Connor Janostin and Michael Urvig joined Ivens to score for the Rebels, who finished just three points shy of a ninth-place tie.

With six of the seven Rebel skiers having completed their senior seasons in 2016-17, the Champlin Park boys Nordic ski team will have a much different look next season.

Senior Diana Glebova represented the Champlin Park girls team at state, where she placed 78th with a time of 37:19.5.

In other news concerning the Champlin Park Nordic ski team, it was announced last weekend that Ivens qualified for the Junior Nationals meet. The meet will take place from March 3-11 at Lake Placid, New York.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.