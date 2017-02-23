School Board – ANOKA – HENNEPIN SCHOOL DISTRICT

MINUTES OF MEETING

SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 11

STATE OF MINNESOTA

The School Board of Anoka-Hennepin Independent School District No. 11 held a regular meeting on Monday, January 23, 2017, at the Sandburg Education Center, Anoka, Minnesota.

Chair Heidemann called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Chair Heidemann led the pledge of allegiance.

The following members were present: Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, Nicole Hayes, Tom Heidemann and Jeff Simon. William Fields was absent.

The School Board recognized students and staff from the following groups and schools. Each of them was given a medal in honor of their achievements. Cory McIntyre, executive director of student services, and Stephanie Ochocki, district PreK-12 school social worker, presented students who were recognized for excellence in the 2016-17 Kindness Poster Contest for Anoka-Hennepin schools. Winners were named for each grade level from K-8 along with a high school level winner. Students who submitted winning entries include kindergartener Lincoln Bullock, Sand Creek Elementary School, first grader Saee Moore, Sand Creek Elementary School, second grader Khloe Knudson, Andover Elementary School, third grader Ivy Lee, Andover Elementary School, fourth grader Lucia Rote, Oxbow Creek Elementary School, fifth grader Emma Lee, Johnsville Elementary School, sixth grader Annika (Annie) Hjelle, Anoka Middle School for the Arts, seventh grader Gillian Lee, Anoka Middle School for the Arts, eighth grader Hailey Peterson, Anoka Middle School for the Arts, and 11th grader Jessica Lundquist, Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School. Students who won their division received a Kindle tablet device courtesy of Horace Mann. Winning posters will be on display in district buildings until the end of the school year.

Dr. Joel Verduin, chief technology and information officer, presented the teachers who were named 2016-17 TIES Exceptional Teachers. Will Powell, technology coordinator at Roosevelt Middle School and Melyssa Carlson, instructional technology teacher, were selected for honor by Superintendent David Law. The award is presented annually to teachers who demonstrate excellence in integrating technology to support student learning

CONSENT AGENDA

Marci Anderson moved and Jeff Simson seconded the motion to approve the following consent agenda items:

1. Minutes from the January 9, 2017, Board meeting.

2. Personnel items as follows:

RETIREMENTS

3. The cash disbursements report:

4. The cash balance report: (See Below)

5. The donations and scholarship reports:

A detailed list of the Resignations/Terminations, Layoffs and Recalls, Leave of Absence, Modified Leave of Absence, Appointments, Extra Service Agreements, Curriculum Writing, Behind the Wheel and Cash Disbursements is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 home page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

The donations received for the month of January are $107,3431.71 and the scholarship funds received total $1,900.00. A detailed list of the donations and scholarship funds received is available through the Anoka-Hennepin ISD 11 Home Page on the Internet or at the district office located at 2727 N Ferry Street, Anoka, MN 55303. If you would like a printed copy of this portion of the minutes, please send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the attention of Debbie Koffski at the above address.

5. Approved Joint Powers Agreement: Anoka Technical College and S.T.E.P.

6. Immunization exclusionsnames and specifics are not included because of data privacy.

Motion passed.

Michele Weitzel clarified comments from past School Board meetings, focusing on student data issues.

Superintendent Law gave a report to the Board and reviewed the Board calendar. He highlighted Jan. 26, 7 p.m. A-H Technical High School mid-year graduation at Anoka Technical College. The Superintendent referenced a handful of legislative events and introduced Steve Kerr, Executive Director of Government & Public Relations, to give a legislative update. Steve shared that our team has been down to the Capitol numerous times and met with legislators and having conversations, one focusing on Compensatory Education which we have run into strong resistance with legislators in the House. He shared they had a very good conversation today with the Chair of the Senate Ed Finance and also the Chair of the Tax Committee to discuss some equalization issues. They will meet with Representative Loon, Chair of the House Ed Finance, on Thursday. Some general themes they are hearing is the general attempt to try not to have expectations get too high for education funding due to unfinished business in legislation. Both the Chairs in the Senate and the House have cautioned us that they

are asking for significant targets for education. Routinely we hear that 42% of our state budget is spent on education, and as we have new money available to invest, often the proposal comes for about 10% of that new money slated for education which is an erosion. We heard in our Community Survey they wish to make sure that our taxes are kept as reasonable as possible. We continue to advocate for an equitable funding stream so that we dont have to hit our tax payers as hard. Board members are invited to attend a meeting down at the Capitol with our delegation on Feb. 22 to express concerns. Superintendent Law highlighted the Stem Fair which was held at Blaine High School last Saturday. He referenced the annual Superintendents student advisories focusing on homework, courses, quality teachers, activities, technology and school climate. New this year we are hosting Superintendent and School Board visits with graduating seniors with our first at Champlin Park last week. Our School Board will have small group conversations with almost 150 students this year. He thanked the students that have participated in the panels.

The School Board has developed a process and timeline for setting priorities for school district operations. In January, the board reviews and sets strategic priorities for the following school year allowing for budget development and operations planning to proceed in an organized manner. The strategic planning process includes three areas of focus: improving academic achievement, maintaining safe and welcoming schools and ensuring effective schools organizational systems of support. The board places action items on a four-step cycle that includes reviewing, considering, monitoring and implementing. The School Board will consider approval at an upcoming meeting.

Chuck Holden, Chief Operations Officer, and Kate Thunstrom, Fit for the Future Task Force co-chair, were joined by task force members Cullen Tanner and Val Weaver in presenting a complete presentation and set of recommendations developed by the group. The School Board charged a 34-member committee of citizens, local elected leaders, and staff to review district facilities to ensure adequate classroom space will be available to meet a growing student enrollment projected over the next 10 to 15 years. The task force was also asked to review and recommend priority facility improvements to ensure students and teachers have access to adequate and relevant spaces for learning. The School Board provided words of appreciation for the work done by the task force and commented that the information provides a solid foundation for future decision making.

Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented a planned amendment to the current year budget. Vargas noted a $4.3 million increase in revenue, primarily due to increased enrollment. The amendment also recognizes a $3.1 reduction in spending due to reductions in salaries and benefits. Vargas provided an overview of additional programming changes through the year which will result in growth of the districts fund balance by $4.8 million. The action will be considered for approval by the School Board at an upcoming meeting.

Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 7:51 p.m. for a 10-minute break. The meeting reconvened at 8:01 p.m.

Michelle Vargas, chief financial officer, presented a timeline and parameters used to develop general fund budgets for the next two budget years. Vargas reviewed budget parameters and possible scenarios for revenue projections based on modifications in the state funding sources. The School Board noted the timing of the presentation as being helpful to communicate the districts financial condition with legislators who will be making decisions regarding funding for the next two years in the current session.

Paul Cady, general counsel, introduced the policy for approval. The policy outlines notice and reporting requirements regarding how information on student behavior is shared with school employees. The policy will come before the School Board at a future meeting for approval.

Paul Cady, general counsel, introduced the policy for approval. The policy updates the district level actions with the direction provided by the legislature. The policy will come before the School Board at a future meeting for approval.

Board Member Hayes shared that she attended a STEM fair program at CBPA last week and highlighted a project of two fifth grade boys on water filtration. If you were stuck somewhere, what is the best way to filter your water? The answer was cheesecloth. Nicole shared she had the opportunity to visit with two high school student groups over the past few weeks. She stated it was a wonderful reminder of the kindness and compassion of our students tapping into our earlier award on kindness. The time that students took to speak about their classmates and their school environments is greatly appreciated.

Chair Heidemann proposed under Minnesota State Law 13D.03 sub 1 that they move into a closed session to deal with matters of data privacy. The closed session will be held in the Michael Sullivan Room. Jeff Simon seconded the motion to go into closed session. Motion carried.

Chair Tom Heidemann recessed the meeting at 8:20 p.m. The meeting reconvened in closed session at 8:33 p.m. to discuss matters requiring data privacy. The meeting reconvened in open session at 9:01 p.m.

Tom Heidemann moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to expel student number one for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on December 5, 2017, to a high school other than Blaine High School. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Jeff Simon moved and Marci Anderson seconded the motion to expel student number two for one year, the student being allowed to return on probation on September 5, 2017, to a high school other than Coon Rapids High School. Jeff Simon called the roll. The following voted in favor of the motion: Tom Heidemann, Nicole Hayes, Marci Anderson, Bill Harvey, and Jeff Simon. There being five votes for and no votes against the motion, the motion passed.

Chair Heidemann recessed the meeting at 9:03 p.m. and moved to adjourn the meeting. Jeff Simon seconded the motion. Motion passed.

Published in

The Press

Brooklyn Park Sun Post

February 23, 2017

653949

http://post.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/02/653949-1.pdf