Armstrong celebrates 2006-07 state tourney team

The Armstrong boys basketball team played in one of the best Class 4A state title games in Minnesota history during the 2006-07 season. Members of the 2006-07 Armstrong state tournament boys basketball team gathered at the Armstrong gym for a ceremony prior to the Falcons’ game against Maple Grove Feb. 17. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Falcons took on Buffalo in the state title game, and, while the Falcons eventually fell 67-65 on a last-second shot, the game turned out to be an instant classic.

Now, almost 10 years later, players from that team returned to the Armstrong gym to celebrate their success, while also cheering on the 2016-17 Falcons.

“It is unbelievable, it really is a lot of fun,” Alex Rubin said. “The coaches are all the same and the administration is mostly the same, so it is really fun to come back 10 years later and just have the experience all over again.”

Armstrong High School held a pre-game celebration for the 2006-07 Falcons prior to Armstrong’s game against Maple Grove Feb. 17.

“It didn’t take long for [remembering memories from high school], too,” 2006-07 guard Ben Vathing said. “Getting out there before the game and having our names called, it was very nostalgic.

“It’s all fun and the energy brings it all back really quick. The high school environment is so fun and with students from both sides here it makes you want to go out there and play.”

Many of the players flew in from outside the state to attend the ceremony. For some, it was their first time back at Armstrong since they were students at the school.

“We haven’t been back here, we’ve had some alumni tournaments, but we really haven’t seen these guys or their parents since we made that run,” 2006-07 guard Scott Kaitz said. “It has been pretty fun and we have been pumped up for the weekend.”

Being back at his old school helped Kaitz reminisce about the state tournament experience.

“We really didn’t know what was going on at the time,” Kaitz said. “So many of us had been playing together since fourth grade and it was the dream to make the state tournament with each other.

“It was more than we ever thought would happen. We knew we had a chance, we had a good team and we had guys that passed the ball and played together. To be back here makes it feel like it was yesterday.”

While he said he still thinks about the game, he has refused to watch Buffalo’s game-winning shot.

“Without a doubt,” Kaitz said. “I still haven’t watched that last play 10 years later, but what I have watched is Buffalo and us went 7-for-7 with threes and the last 15 seconds the Target Center was all standing up.

“That was an incredible feeling and that’s what I remember from that.”

Armstrong head boys basketball coach Greg Miller had some of his former players speak to his current squad before the Maple Grove game.

“It was very emotional, and it was awesome,” Miller said. “Three of the guys spoke to the team at my house, guys that were seniors on that team, and encouraged them and told them what they did.”

While the Falcons dropped that game 58-56, the former Falcons were impressed by what they saw from the current group.

“There are definitely elements of the team we had,” Kaitz said. “They move the ball quick, they’re fast-paced and they have a couple of key guys and some role players that know their role, which is important with any team.”

“They’re unbelievable,” Rubin said. “We made it to state, we got to the championship game in 2007, and they have just as good of a shot to win it.

“This is the first I have seen them, but they play hard, they play smart and they’re really good.”

While it has been 10 years since the Falcons made that incredible run toward a state title, they feel that they will always remember that game as if it occurred yesterday.

“Some of my family still brings that up when we’re at Christmas,” Vathing said. “It always seems to come up in conversations with old friends. It was one of the highlights for us in high school and growing up.”

