‘Mary Poppins’ at Park Center High

Park Center High School’s spring musical “Mary Poppins” will open Friday, March 3. Based on the Disney film with the same name, the musical will feature a cast of more than 60 students.

The production will feature flying effects created by the international effects company Flying By Foy. Kate Kallevig, the school’s musical artistic director, said the effects company worked with Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl this year.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, and at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, March 9-11.

Tickets are available at the door, by phone at 763-569-7673, or online at parkcentermusical.com.