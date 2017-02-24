New Hope Police Explorers fundraiser is March 6

The New Hope Police Explorer Post 915 will host a pizza buffet fundraiser 5-7:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Frankie’s Pizza, 3556 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope.

Dinner includes pizza, salad, breadsticks and beverage.

Tickets are $10 and can be pre-purchased at the New Hope Police Department or at Frankie’s the night of the event.

Police Explorers is a career interest program for individuals ages 15-21. Participants learn skills related to a career in law enforcement and observe the daily tasks of a police officer.

To learn more, contact Explorer advisors Kaitlyn Baker or Erick Dyer at 763-531-5170.