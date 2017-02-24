North Hennepin to host performance of ‘On the Line’

Actors rehearse for ‘On the Line.’ (Submitted photo)

North Hennepin Community College will host a production of “On the Line,” a play written by Joe Roland.

Director Kathy Hendrickson said the play is about three lifelong friends who work at a factory in New Jersey. When a strike hits the factory, it divides the friends along political lines. Despite their disagreements, they are all just working class people trying to do what is best for their families, she said.

The play tells a larger story of friendship and how politics can break apart families and friendships.

While the play touches on political issues, it is not a purely partisan work, Hendrickson said. However, while the original script was written about the Bush and Cheney era, for this production, it has been adapted and rewritten to be contemporary, she said. Each production of the play will incorporate real world news headlines from that day, she said.

Hendrickson said this production will feature a minimalist set and limited costumes. It relies on “soundscapes and extended locations,” she said. Technical director Soren Olsen uses light to create aspects of the set, Hendrickson said.

“He’s just brilliant,” she said.

Roland worked with the cast during the first week of rehearsal. He has been advising the cast over Skype since returning to New York, Hendrickson said. He will moderate discussion with the cast and audience after each performance.

“Ultimately, ‘On the Line’ is about friendship, but friendship under pressure from the vise of economics, corporate greed, trade agreements and other forces beyond any individual’s control,” Roland said.

“In the play, as is happening now across our country, those forces have the ability to destroy friendships, families and entire communities. When we put the bottom line on the corporate level or unbending principles on the personal level above all else, what price do we pay?” Roland added.

“The past year in America has been a tumultuous one for many relationships: family members, friends, co-workers, and fellow citizens have been challenged to find common ground,” Hendrickson said. “But we must remember that it is the American dream we have in common, and we must remember that life decisions are seldom simple, but take in to account a myriad of complexities that are individual to us, our needs and our wants.”

Hendrickson said she picked this play in part because she wanted to give the actors an opportunity to work with a New York playwright.

The play is written to be more character driven than plot driven, Hendrickson said.

The production runs March 1-5, with performances at 2 p.m. March 1 and March 5, and 7:30 p.m. March 2-4.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for students, seniors and children. North Hennepin students can attend for free with a valid ID. Tickets are available online at nhcc.edu/student-life/performing-visual-arts-events or at the door the night of the show.

All performances will be in the Black Box Theater, on the second floor of the Campus Center.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]