‘Once Upon a Mattress’ opens today, continues March 2-3 at Cooper High School

By Laci Gagliano

Sun Post Newspapers

Cooper High School opens its production of “Once Upon a Mattress” to the public today, Friday, Feb. 24. The show, which runs through March 3, is directed by Gretchen Wurzer and stars senior Marley Ritchie as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, with senior Anna Riemann co-starring as Lady Larken.

“Once Upon a Mattress” is a Broadway musical spinoff of the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. The music was written by the late Mary Rogers, the daughter of famed Broadway composer Richard Rogers, who famously partnered with Oscar Hammerstein for a long career writing Broadway musical numbers. The original production also featured Carol Burnett in her first Broadway role and as Princess Winnifred, which earned Burnett a Tony award nomination for best leading actress.

Ritchie, a Cooper theater veteran who plans to pursue theater professionally, said following in the footsteps of her idol, Carol Burnett, has had a big impact on her.

“I’m so honored to play her role. I call her the queen. She’s amazing; she’s made the character what it is today,” Ritchie said.

She also said Actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s take on Winnifred was an inspiration, and spoke of the challenges of owning a character that someone else has left a mark on, citing help from the production’s music director, Jennifer Rowan, in finding her voice.

“She would always steer me in the right direction.,” Ritchie said of Rowan. “She knows how they sing and how I sing. She would say, ‘Marley, you are you. I know you love them, but you are you.’ So I would go into my character and feel it out,” she said.

Riemann, who plays Lady Larken, said playing a supporting lead role is a unique experience.

“It’s a different process than being in the chorus. You can actually fully develop the character, and you get one-on-one time with the director,” she said.

The musical follows the story of Princess Winnifred as she attempts to win Prince Dauntless the Drab’s hand in marriage. She must overcome roadblocks set by his mother, Queen Aggravain, who tries to prevent her son from marrying. Winnifred is tasked with a “Princess and the Pea”-style challenge, with a few twists, as the classic storyline is told from the point of view of the Minstrel, played by sophomore Trevor Hendricks.

Ritchie said the music in the play is unique and upbeat.

“We have ‘Spanish Panic,’ which gets faster and faster throughout the dance number. Then we have ‘Shy,’ which is a very loud song that I get to sing. Another song I get to sing is called ‘Happily Ever After,’ and it’s a very jazzy song,” she said.

Ritchie assures people that whether or not they’re usually into musicals, there’s something for everyone in this one.

“If you’re a big theater person you’ll love it, and if you’re not really into musicals you’d still enjoy it, because it’s not really an in-your-face musical with jazz hands,” she quips. “We might throw in a song here and there, but you have breathers, which some people need while watching a musical.”

Director Wurzer said the theater group at Cooper is extremely close-knit.

“The program runs itself with this group of seniors. You can literally just look at them and they know what needs to be done: ‘Hey, do you need me to go nail this to that, does this need to be painted?’ This is their space, this is their home, and this is what they love. And this is what I love. It’s incredibly rewarding,” she said. “They’ve embraced the characters, they’ve embraced the choreography, they work hard. This is the highlight of my day, coming over here and working with these guys.”

Ritchie and Riemann corroborated the sentiment.

“There are a lot of new freshmen this year and it’s their first show ever. I made sure that when I’m an upperclassman, I take as many people under my wings and teach them, ‘hey, this can be a very fun place.’ This is my home,” Ritchie said.

“And it’ll be their’s when we’re gone,” Riemann added.

There are 7 p.m. performances Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 and Thursday, March 2 and Friday, March 3. Tickets for the production are $8 for adults, $6 for students and seniors. The box office can be reached at 763-504-8535.

Contact Laci Gagliano at [email protected]