Perpich Center names interim director

The Perpich Center for Arts Education has named Peg Birk as the school’s interim executive director.
Birk, president and CEO of Interim Solutions, has management experience including as executive director for the George Family Foundation, interim president for the McKnight Foundation and interim president for the Forum for Theological Exploration.
She will not be a candidate for the permanent position, which opened when Sue Mackert, the former executive director retired in January.
