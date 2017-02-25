Dean Henke named chair of Minnesota School Board Association

Dean Henke, former chair of the Osseo Area School Board and member of Intermediate District 287, was recently named to the Minnesota School Boards Association 2017 All State School Board. He is the fourth Osseo Area board member to receive this recognition in the history of the district.

“Over the past 13 years, Dean’s leadership has influenced the development and implementation of our organization’s mission, core values, goals and strategic direction,” Superintendent Kate Maguire said.

The Minnesota School Boards Association selects up to seven board members statewide for the All State School Board.

“For me, this award is a reflection of all the relationships I’ve built and the people I’ve worked with,” Henke said. “I’m one of six board members, and we have to work as a group to get things accomplished.

“I’m honored that Superintendent Maguire, my fellow board members and the Minnesota School Boards Association nominating committee would consider me for this award,” he added.

Henke retired from the Osseo Area School Board in January 2017.