Light of Crystal Bowling Tournament is March 11

The Light of Crystal will host its annual fundraising bowling tournament 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, followed by a concert on the lanes by local band Bad Mojo beginning at 10:30 p.m. at Doyle’s Bowl and Lounge, 5000 West Broadway, Crystal.

Registration for the tournament begins at 5:45 p.m., although early registration is recommended by emailing [email protected] or calling Shawn Smith at 612-599-6752.

The event will raise money for the Light of Crystal, a community organization that seeks to unify the communities of Crystal. The organization has raised money for Crystal Little League, a residential holiday lighting contest, and the creation of a holiday lighting display at Crystal Community Center.

The event is open to ages 18 and older. There will be raffle prizes throughout the night. A small donation is suggested for watching the band.

Info: 612-599-6752 or visit thelightofcrystal.com