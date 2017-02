The Robbinsdale Ambassador Scholarship Program will host its Pirates, Princesses, and Pancakes breakfast 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the New Hope Applebees, 4203 Winnetka Ave. N, New Hope.

The cost is $10 for children age 12 and younger, $15 for adults, and the menu includes three pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage or bacon.

Children are invited to dress up for the event. All proceeds will benefit the ambassador scholarship program.