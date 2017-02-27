The Robbinsdale Police reports Feb. 16-22 included these incidents:

One incident of criminal damage, one death investigation, one robbery, two hit-and-run accidents, three noise ordinance violations, one assault, one mental health incident, one driving while impaired case, one theft, one traffic incident, one case of public disturbance/threat, one case of cocaine possession, and four miscellaneous arrests.

The reports included:

Feb. 16, 1:15 p.m. – A 52-year-old male was arrested near Parkview Boulevard and Xerxes Avenue North for driving after license revocation.

Feb. 16, 5:21 p.m. – A 33-year-old female was arrested near County Road 81 and highway 100 for driving after license revocation.

Feb. 17, 7:20 p.m. – A 38-year-old male was arrested in the 4300 block of France Avenue for domestic assault.

Feb. 19, 12:41 a.m. – A 34-year-old female was arrested in the 3400 block of County Road 81 for obstructing a police officer and for third-degree driving while impaired.

Feb. 21, 2:13 a.m. – A 29-year-old male was arrested in the 4200 block of West Broadway for cocaine possession and open container possession.