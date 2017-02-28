Lego Robotics team at Sacred Heart in Robbinsdale competes at state level

(Pictured left to right) Sacred Heart Lego Robotics team members Grace Gooley, Landon Casserly, Leo Fisher, Lathe Talbot, Caden Wall, Annalise Talbot, Joe Gooley, Nora Conzemius, Abby Simon, and Peter Fisher with their robot. (Submitted photos)

Students on the Lego robotics team at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Robbinsdale competed in a state robotics tournament Feb. 25 in St. Paul.

The team, Extreme Rambots, includes students Grace Gooley, Lathe Talbot, Abby Simon, Nora Conzemius, Caden Wall, Joe Gooley, Peter Fisher, Annalise Talbot, Leo Fisher and Landon Casserly. The team was one of around 60 teams that advanced to the state from approximately 640 teams throughout the state. The team’s robot.

The program is administered by the organization High Tech Kids, which teaches students to observe problems and develop Extreme Rambots team members give a presentation about reducing the dead zone in the Gulf of Mexico.

solutions. The program incorporates mechanical engineering, programming, and strategy in addition to problem-solving skills. Students design solutions to a set of problems their robots will tackle, then run the robots with criteria like reliability and time efficiency being used to judge the performance and execution. The team had received two awards leading up to the state competition for robot design and innovation.

Parent coach Eric Conzemius said the robotics program makes a noticeable impact on students.

“Lego robotics has been a great learning experience for this team. They progress their programming skills each year but they also continued to build life long skills in communication, problem solving, innovation, and mechanical engineering just to name a few,” he said. The team is coached by Conzemius and Chris Olson.

Sacred Heart was recently designated a certified C-STEM school. C-STEM Studio is a computing, science, engineering, and mathematics platform that incorporates robotics into learning those areas.