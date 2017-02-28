Rebels fall to Anoka at sections

The Champlin Park boys hockey team entered the Section 5AA tournament with the hope that it could use the experience it gained during the regular season to extend its season in the playoffs. Sophomore defenseman Samuel Lee brings the puck up the ice during Champlin Park’s 2-0 loss to Anoka Feb. 2. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels knew they had the talent to defeat Anoka in their section opener, but they soon realized playoff hockey provides a tough atmosphere.

“From last year to this year the guys really improved and some guys really jumped in their point totals,” Janostin said. “Playoff hockey is really tough. You have to play really good, really disciplined defensively.

“Obviously you want your guys to be successful because you want to see how special of a feeling it is. It’s hard to win because there are a lot of good teams in the league.”

Champlin Park gave itself chances to win, but Anoka’s defense held the Rebels scoreless and Champlin Park’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Anoka Feb. 23.

“This is a tough loss tonight because we feel we have grown so much as a team,” Champlin Park head boys hockey coach Pat Janostin said. “The leadership group that we had really grew, which was fun.

“A night like tonight is tough because we had some guys that stuck with the program that were some great seniors.”

Champlin Park had four shots bounce off the outside of the goal, including twice in the third period. Despite the loss, Janostin is pleased with what he saw from his team.

“We knew we had a chance coming into the game, but they made more plays than us,” Janostin said. “I don’t think we could have come any closer to scoring.

“I’m very proud of the group and proud of their growth throughout the year.”

Anoka opened the scoring with 3:06 left in the first period and the Tornadoes did not score again until midway through the third period on a breakaway goal.

Janostin took a timeout after Anoka’s second goal with the hope he could calm down his squad.

“I felt that was a good time to take it because they were so down after they scored their second goal,” Janostin said. “If I hadn’t had taken it, I don’t know what that next shift would have been like.

“They didn’t create any grade-A scoring chances, we had to work for everything that we got. If the guys could take some shifts back they wouldn’t have been so fancy.”

Champlin Park gave itself chances coming out of the timeout, but, like it did for a majority of the game, the Rebels couldn’t create good opportunities.

Janostin feels his team may have tried to play “too fancy” during the game.

“When we kept it simple throughout the year we had success,” Janostin said. “The guys are trying to be unselfish and make the perfect play, and sometime it works out, but it didn’t work out today.”

The loss ended the Rebels’ season and, more importantly, the varsity careers of its four seniors.

“Keegan Bauman was our leading scorer and a tremendous captain for us,” Janostin said. “Neil Theisen was fantastic, Jordan Eckert battled on JV and came up when he was a senior, which was good to see.

“Ian Koltes had a fantastic year and he scored some big goals for us.”

Contact Chris Chesky at