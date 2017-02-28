State’s first School Bus Driver Appreciation Day conducted with ceremony in St. Louis Park

< > From left to right, sixth-grader Oliver Johnson, fourth-grader Lanaya Evans and sixth-grader Tutu Beroplue hold art they presented at Minnesota’s first School Bus Driver Appreciation Day Feb. 22 during a ceremony at a St. Louis Park Transportation bus garage. The students attend Odyssey Academy in Brooklyn Center. St. Louis Park early childhood education students helped create the poster in the background. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)

Bus drivers provide the first and last faces of the school day for many students, speakers at a School Bus Driver Appreciation Day event said.

Minnesota Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius, St. Louis Park School District Supt. Rob Metz and Jim Hebeisen, principal of Tanglen Elementary School in the Hopkins School District, joined other speakers in honoring school bus drivers during the appreciation day Feb. 22 at St. Louis Park Transportation’s bus garage.

“It’s the first one ever, and it’s so important and long overdue,” Cassellius said to drivers at the event. “I really appreciate all of you getting our kiddos to school safe and after school getting them home safe.”

She read a proclamation from Gov. Mark Dayton that begins, “In darkness and daylight, from dirt roads to multi-lane highways, from the warm spring afternoons to frigid winter mornings, Minnesota school bus drivers safely transport more than 760,000 precious students to and from school each day.”

The proclamation adds that school bus drivers serve as positive influences for students and that the school bus driving industry is the largest form of mass transit in Minnesota.

Students are nearly eight times safer riding to and from school in a school bus than in cars, according to the proclamation.

However, Lt. Brian Reu, director of pupil transportation safety for the Minnesota State Patrol, said driving a school bus requires a special skill set and knowledge.

“You’re faced with a variety of challenges every day, from driving the back roads of rural Minnesota to the congested city streets of Minneapolis, and you do it with precision and control, all while maintaining control of the potentially 70-80 kids you’re transporting,” Reu said to drivers.

School bus drivers make at least 10,000 trips daily in the state, Reu said.

“You can’t control what other drivers are doing, but with your wisdom, knowledge, training and skills, you help keep the kids safe in Minnesota,” Reu said.

Motorists can show their appreciation and support by stopping at least 20 feet from buses that have red stop lights flashing and stop arms extended, Reu said.

Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Grove City, promoted a bill he has sponsored that would increase penalties for stop arm violations, a measure many bus drivers in the room applauded.

According to Urdahl’s figures, about 72,000 school bus stop arm violations occur each year but only about 300 are prosecuted.

“It’s very difficult for a bus driver to be able to write down the license plate number of someone speeding by the bus when they are also trying to deal with the children,” Urdahl said. “So, we’re going to try to increase the penalties and certainly the awareness of this particular crime in the state of Minnesota.”

He added that many people cannot truly appreciate what bus drivers have to put up with, dealing with distractions in traffic that can include radio chatter, children expelling energy and an occasional need to apply discipline.

“You all deserve much more thanks than you receive,” Urdahl said. “Our bus drivers are always there serving their passengers and often with a nod and a smile.”

Hebeisen became emotional when talking about a friend who had been proud of driving a school bus but died five years ago of cancer.

“Sorry,” Hebeisen said he paused to compose himself while speaking of his friend’s death after directing the audience to a picture of him. “What was amazing was when I went to his funeral the number of bus drivers who were there and the number of students who rode on his bus.”

The students recalled that the driver had greeted them by name every morning.

“And every day when they got off that bus, he’d say, ‘Remember, I want you reading tonight and I want you to do your homework,’” Hebeisen said.

Drivers set the tone for the day, he added.

“When you work so hard to get them to school safely and warmly greet them when they get on that bus, you’re the first start to an incredible day,” Hebeisen said. “When they hop on the bus at the end of the day, they’re tired and sometimes a little squirrelly, but you’re the last face of school.”

He advised bus drivers, “Do not underestimate the power that you have.”

Metz discussed the impact of two bus drivers who also served as custodians when he began his teaching career in 1981 in Elmore.

“They knew every single student,” Metz said. “They knew all their families. Students went to them for advice and support, and as a new teacher I did, too.”

A few weeks ago, Metz said he spoke with a local bus driver who drives students with severe physical disabilities.

“He told me how important it is to him to greet his students every day with a big smile and a high five,” Metz said.

The superintendent said he had no doubt that the driver would be at the top of the list of memories for the students he drives when they look back on their school days.

To drivers, Metz said, “I want you to know I appreciate everything you’ve done for our students.”’

Organizers presented awards to nine drivers from metro-area school districts during the event.

Angela Pias-Petersen, a driver from Shakopee, received an award as a result of her reaction during an incident.

“When an impaired driver crashed into her bus less than two months into the job, Angela was calm, collected and kept her students safe,” said Kristin Johnson, the director of transportation for St. Louis Park Transportation.

Award recipient Jane Moe received an award for providing first aid to critically injured students after a speeding driver struck three students as they crossed the street to board her bus Jan. 19 in Otsego.

“According to an officer with the Minnesota State Patrol, Jane’s actions at the scene may have made a difference between life and death for these three students,” Johnson said. “Jane has visited these students in the hospital and continues to provide support as they recover from their injuries.”

Three St. Louis Park drivers, Betty Buss, Linda Wallberg and LaShawn Favors, received awards, as did Edina driver Howard Newell. Other award recipients included Yusuf Nur, who volunteered to take over a route after a fellow driver had been harassed by strangers who boarded a Minneapolis bus, Mary Philblad of West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools and Cody Nelson, a driver in Annandale.

Buss, who drove a bus in St. Louis Park for about 30 years, said the event made her feel wonderful and energized.

She recalled the names of the students she has transported over the years, including St. Louis Park High School Assistant Principal Kari Schwietering. Buss and Schwietering posed for a photo at the ceremony.

“You just treat the kids with respect, and they give you respect,” Buss said. “I never had any problems.”

