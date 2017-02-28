Wings boys fall to defending champs

The Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team hoped to extend its regular season success into its Section 6AA opener against Wayzata Feb. 23. The Armstrong/Cooper boys hockey team played to a 14-9-2 overall record in 2016-17. The Wings posted a 9-1-2 record against conference opponents. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Wings posted a 9-1-2 Northwest Suburban Conference record (14-9-2 overall) to win the Northwest Suburban Conference- West Division title.

“We’re trying to create something here,” Armstrong/Cooper head boys hockey coach Dan Charleston said. “There are years when you don’t put as many bricks on, but there are years when you put up a whole wall, and this was one of those years when I felt good about our team.

“They loved each other, competed for each other and had trust in the system. It was a great season and I’m excited for them all.”

The Wings played to a scoreless tie against the 2015-16 Class 2A state champion Trojans through two periods, but Wayzata broke free for four goals in the third period to earn the victory.

“We didn’t allow a goal through the first two and a half periods,” Charleston said. “Our kids battled, they gave everything they had, and that’s why we had all the success to begin with.

“It all started with the kids, and the coaches did a little tweaking here and there, but for the most part the kids brought it, believed in one another and we knew there was nothing for us to hang our heads about.”

The loss to Wayzata ended the Wings’ season and, more importantly, the Wings careers of the team’s 11 seniors.

“It’s sad to see these seniors go,” Charleston said. “We lose some really good individuals and some kids that really love hockey.

“It is good that they left their trademark behind. They also left behind their hard work and drive so the younger guys can follow suit, which is the tone-setter.”

Charleston said those seniors instilled certain qualities in their teammates that won’t soon go away.

“The camaraderie in the room, the not wanting to let anyone down, and the willingness to fight and battle for one another,” Charleston said. “Some nights some guys are off, but they still brought the energy.

“Guys didn’t sulk and pout when things aren’t going right, they didn’t do too much, adopted a different role and let someone else be the hero.”

While the Wings will be losing a lot of senior leadership and talent, Charleston knows that the experience gained by his younger players this season will help the program in the future.

“It’s hard to expect a certain sort of intensity every night having not gone through it,” Charleston said. “These young guys have gone through this, and now that they have gone through this journey, they now see what it takes to come so far, yet come so close to not reach some goals.

“They now know how hard they exactly need to work. It’s all on them now, after graduating a lot of seniors.”

Now that the Wings know what it takes to succeed, Charleston is confident his returners can build off their work ethic to guide the Wings to a strong 2017-18 season next year.

“All of my teams have worked hard for the last five years,” Charleston said. “Some years the hard work didn’t pay off, but this year it paid off and these kids are going to want it more.

“Next year will be a rebuilding year with a lot of young guys, so I’m going to push this group more and that will be the standard.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.