Big games help Rebel girls gear up for sections

Despite compiling a 20-win season in 2016-17, the Champlin Park girls basketball team knows it has work to do if it hopes to earn a berth in the Class 4A state tournament. Champlin Park’s Erica Hicks drives to the basket during the Rebels’ 65-51 loss to Elk River Feb. 22. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Rebels won seven straight games heading into its game against Elk River Feb. 22. The Elks entered the game with a 24-0 record and were ranked as the top team in Class 4A.

Champlin Park lost the game 65-51 to snap its seven-game winning streak.

“I obviously like to win and I’m frustrated we lost, but at the same time it’s Elk River,” Champlin Park head girls basketball coach Josh Steck said. “They’re the No. 1 team in the state.

“This isn’t the end of our season, and we knew it would be a tough game. Win or lose it was going to be a tough game.”

Amanda Pollard led the Rebels with 12 points, while Erica Hicks scored 11 and Allison Gerads added 10.

“Getting to the basket was a key tonight,” Pollard said. “My teammates got me open by setting screens and finding me on my curl cuts.”

While the Rebels lost, Steck thought his team would have been able to come out with the win if it played up to its capabilities.

“It’s frustrating that we didn’t have a better effort, because all the things we talked about beforehand we didn’t do tonight,” Steck said. “Had we done them as well as I know we can, we don’t necessarily win, but it’s a lot closer.”

After Elk River entered halftime with a 30-24 lead, the Rebels permitted the Elks to dominate the offensive glass, while also missing layups on the offensive end.

“It was a six-point game at halftime, we scored three points and then they went on a 19-3 run,” Steck said. “All of a sudden it was a 19-point game and we had a stretch where we missed six or seven layups in a row.

“We weren’t pouting as much, but we thought about it and it was compounding.”

With very little time leading up to the section tournament, Steck said the responsibility will be on the Rebels to improve.

“We can do as many box out drills, as many offensive drills we do, but big players show up for big games,” Steck said. “We do well when things are going our way, but if we’re not making layups or we think we’re getting fouled, it’s all mental.

“We can work on all the things we did wrong tonight, but from a mental piece it’s tough.”

After dropping section title games in the past, Steck believes his team has to take the next step and begin to win big games.

“Champlin Park just can’t win that big game,” Steck said. “We have been in the section finals three of the last four years and we just can’t win that big game.

“It’s not like we don’t have that talent, but we get into that mind set when we get into the game and players that were solid all year didn’t show up for some reason.”

Hicks is confident that the Rebels can piece it all together for the section tournament.

“When we play good, we’re really good,” Hicks said. “Our section is really tough, with four top-10 teams in the state, but I feel we can win it.

“We have great players on our team and when we play together nobody can beat us.”

Champlin Park came back with a 72-39 win over Spring Lake Park Feb. 24 to reach the 20-win plateau. Gerads led the Rebels with 27 points, including her 1,000th career point. Hicks added 14.

The Rebels opened the Section 5AAAA tournament March 1 against Irondale, With a win the No. 2-seeded Rebels will play the winner of Centennial and Mounds View at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Anoka High School.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.