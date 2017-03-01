Brooklyn Center School District to host community talks on potential referendum

Brooklyn Center School District officials will host two community discussion meetings about a possible bond referendum.

The district will be host community input meetings Monday and Tuesday, March 6-7, to discuss a bond referendum revolving around the safety, academic, crowding and maintenance needs of Brooklyn Center Secondary School and Earle Brown Elementary.

“The facilities committee and school board have been reviewing the data and how we’re going to address these needs,” said Brooklyn Center District Superintendent Mark Bonine. “The focus of the meeting that we’re going to have on March 6 and 7 is to share the options that the facilities committee has put forward, and get feedback from the community to what they think. Because at the end of the day, it is our community schools and it’s their taxpayer dollars, and decisions that they may have to make in November.”

The first meeting is 6-7:30 p.m. March 6, at Brooklyn Center Secondary, 6500 Humboldt Ave., and the second meeting is 6-7:30 p.m. March 7, at Earle Brown Elementary, 1500 59th Ave. A crucial part of the proposed referendum is improving security at both schools, such as with secure main entrances, as well as adding more security cameras and revamping school buses.

Another consideration for the referendum is the district’s academic status, namely the transition of the secondary school from an International Baccalaureate to a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) school.

“Curriculum is a piece of it,” said Bonine. “Furniture for room design, then any electrical that has to be done. It’s a very collaborative model, so having flexible spaces in those classrooms would be important.”

The third tier of the referendum revolves around school overcrowding in both schools.

“Our enrollment has increased both at the elementary and the secondary,” said Bonine. “It’s about a 200-student increase at the elementary. The committee talked about how important is it to keep the pre-K kids at the regular elementary school. They have brothers and sisters there, and then the transition is much easier.”

Bonine mentioned that the high school likewise had a 200-student increase, and would need to be addressed to alleviate crowding issues.

The last tier of the referendum is deferred maintenance and upkeep of both school buildings. Though Earle Brown Elementary is a relatively newer building than the 56-year-old secondary school, district director of operations Dan Krekelberg said that a number of issues needed to be addressed.

“I identified some deficiencies in building systems, electrical, mechanical sites, doors and windows, cabinetry, all those kinds of things,” said Krekelberg. “With the elementary school being a newer building, they identified just over a million dollars in deferred maintenance needs and capital expenditures to get the building back up. And that would be over 10 years.

“And at the secondary school, they identified a little over $6 million in those kinds of projects that need to be addressed over the next 10 years,” Krekelberg added. “I had a roofing consultant come in and do a study of all of district buildings. Again, Earle Brown is not in as bad shape as the high school is. But he identified about $1.3 million dollars in roofing work just at the high school over three years, and $1.7 million at Earle Brown over four years.”

Bonine intends the two community input meetings to demonstrate transparency on the district’s part, and he said the existence of a proposed referendum rests on whether or not taxpayers want it.

“We haven’t made any decisions about moving forward with an operating levy or a bond levy, so part of making a decision is to hear people about their local schools,” said Bonine. “I think to give the community an opportunity to provide feedback is important.”

If reception to the referendum at the meetings is positive, Bonine said the district will then conduct phone surveys with Brooklyn Center residents, asking for feedback. The results of the survey will inform whether or not the referendum moves forward.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum and a lot of great things happening in our schools,” said Bonine. “It’s a good time to talk to people and get their feedback.”

