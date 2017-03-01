Horticultural Society will host Steiner March 13 in Robbinsdale

The Hennepin County Horticultural Society has invited author and photographer Lynn Steiner to speak at a free upcoming event from 7-8:30 p.m. March 13 at Faith Lilac Way Church, 5530 42nd Ave. N., Robbinsdale.

The topic of the speech is growing native plants in Minnesota. Steiner is the author of several books about native gardening, including her most recent, “Grow Native: Bringing Natural Beauty to Your Garden,” published in 2016 by Cool Springs Press, which teaches the benefits of growing a native garden to attract birds and pollinators.