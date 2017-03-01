Robbin Gallery calls for 2018 exhibit proposals

The Robbin Gallery seeks proposals for its 2018 exhibits, including submissions for up to seven non-member exhibits for each month.

The non-member exhibit fee is $125, and includes a 20-percent sales commission for the gallery. Space inside the gallery can accommodate 24-60 pieces, depending on size. Each submission should include an artist statement, photos in .jpeg format, a document containing the title, media and dimensions, and a resume or curriculum vitae with contact information.

Submissions can be sent to [email protected] The Hennepin Artists of Robbin Gallery selection committee will notify artists whose proposals are selected at the end of April.

Info: robbingallery.org/artist_call