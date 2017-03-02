Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF BROOKLYN PARK

BIDS DUE 10:00 A.M. March 14, 2017
LEGAL NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed bids in duplicate will be received at the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 5200 85th Avenue North, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443, until 10:00 A.M. on March 14, 2017 for:
2017 Village Creek Police Station Wall Repairs and Window Replacement
At which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.
Unless otherwise specifically indicated under the item description of the legal advertisement, all bids shall be subject to the following:
No bids shall be withdrawn for a period of thirty-five (35) days after opening of bids. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive technicalities, and award bid in the best interest of the City.
Bids shall be upon form provided in the Bidding Documents. The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis.
Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked 2017 Village Creek Police Station Wall Repairs and Window Replacement, with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:
City of Brooklyn Park
5200 85th Avenue North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
Direct communications regarding this Project to Gavin Grady, Inspec, telephone 763-546-3434; [email protected]
Bidding Documents are available for a fee via digital download at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Paper copies of Bidding Documents can be ordered by contacting Northstar Imaging Services, Inc., 651-686-0477, for a non-refundable fee plus shipping and handling. Plan Holders are parties that have downloaded the plans and specifications. Plan holders will be notified via email as addenda are issued.
Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with Bid Security and the Responsible Contractors Affidavit as described in the Instructions to Bidders.
Bid result information may be viewed at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com
Devin Montero
City Clerk
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
March 2, 2017
657005