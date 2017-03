ROBBINSDALE AREA SCHOOLS

4148 WINNETKA AVENUE NORTH

NEW HOPE, MN 55427

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Robbinsdale Area Schools is accepting bids for School of Engineering and Arts Olson 2017 Air Handling Unit Procurement.

Bid Opening: 2:00 PM Thursday, March 16, 2017

Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.rdale.org; About Us, Bid Notices

Contact Marla Johnson, 763-504-8051 with questions.

Published in the

Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

March 2, 9, 2017

657651