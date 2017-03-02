Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY

OF STATE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY/ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION
Minnesota Statutes, 322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME:
P3 Destinations LLC
ARTICLE 2- REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S), IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:
Patricia Hall
9655 Toledo Lane North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
ARTICLE 3 – DURATION:
PERPETUAL
ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS:
Patricia M. Hall
9655 Toledo Lane North
Brooklyn Park, MN 55443
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: February 15, 2017
SIGNED BY: Patricia Hall
Published in the
Brooklyn Park Sun Post
March 2, 9, 2017
656022