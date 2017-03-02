Maximum effort guides Cooper’s hot streak

Since falling 73-66 to Richfield Jan. 27, Cooper head boys basketball coach Broderick Powell has seen a change in his team. Cooper’s Damien Gordon works to find an open driving lane during Cooper’s 89-67 win over Richfield Feb. 21. (Sun Post photo by Chris Chesky)

The Hawks lost that game because of their lack of maximum effort, according to Powell, and since that game Powell believes his team has bought in with its effort game in and game out.

“Sometimes people feel that they play hard, but when you go back and watch film they see they didn’t play hard,” Powell said. “As we watched ourselves we felt we broke down on defense and we didn’t give maximum effort the whole game.”

Cooper was able to use its maximum effort to its advantage in its rematch against Richfield, as the Hawks earned an 89-67 victory Feb. 21.

“That was a learning experience for us that we have to play at a high level,” Powell said. “We didn’t play at a high level and we just showed up.

“The concentration today was that we had to play a full 36 minutes. We played for 36 minutes tonight, we boarded and we made some shots.”

Beijan Newbern scored 28 points in the victory after being held to 13 the last time the two teams played.

“The coaches really got on my about being myself and doing what I can do,” Newbern said. “The first time against Richfield they saw spurts of what I can do, but toward the end of the season, they want me to play to my full potential.”

Powell said he challenged Newbern after the first loss to Richfield, and he has responded well on the court.

“I’ve been challenging him to play and to lead,” Powell said. “When he scores, it makes it easy for the other guys and it puts pressure on opposing defenses.

“When he just stands there, everyone else stands there and does nothing.”

Damien Gordon added 23 points, and Nathan Hill scored 14 points for the Hawks.

“Already having lost, we just wanted to get them back, especially since it’s a conference game and we get them twice,” Gordon said. “We can’t lose to them twice, so that was the mindset going into it.”

Powell said that the Hawks’ productivity on offense was the difference this time around against Richfield.

“Tonight we made shots,” Powell said. “We had our key guys step up and make baskets.

“We guarded and limited the amount of times they got to the basket and we got the ball in the spots we wanted to.”

While Richfield started the game on a 7-2 run, Powell knew his team would be able to climb back in the game.

“We gave maximum effort this game,” Powell said. “We had some stretches in there when we broke down, but we didn’t let them back in the game because we gave maximum effort when we broke down.”

Cooper kept up its winning streak with a 64-62 win over Kennedy Feb. 24. Newbern led the Hawks with 20 points, whiel Gordon added 18 and Jalen Justice scored 12.

“We just have to really lock in, which the guys have done a really good job of,” Newbern said. “We have to keep that up going into these last few conference games.”

WIth the section tournament just around the corner, Powell knows his team has to play its best basketball of the season, which means playing at the highest intensity it can.

“We need maximum effort, we need to eliminate mental mistakes and if we do that we will give ourselves a chance,” Powell said. “They have learned that if we don’t come to play, then we will get beat.

“We know if we don’t show up we will lose.”

Cooper will close out its regular season against Chaska at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Chaska High School.

