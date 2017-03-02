Neu takes home state all-around title

< > Chaney Neu won the vault and floor exercise events as she worked her way to a Class AA state all-around title at the Class AA state meet Feb. 25. (Photo by Rich Moll-richmollphotography.com)

Eighth-grader Chaney Neu, the Class AA all-around state runner-up in 2015-16, took home the state all-around, floor exercise and vault titles at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament Feb. 25.

Neu edged out Edina senior Megan Haug for the state all-around title. Neu compiled a score of 38.500, while Haug scored 38.475, making Neu the state’s youngest state all-around champion in tournament history.

Neu got off to a good start with the vault event, as she posted scores of 9.775 on her first, and 9.800 on her second vault to win with an average score of 9.8125.

Neu finished 16th on the uneven bars with a score of 9.4125, before placing second behind Haug in the balance beam with a score of 9.6125.

Neu sealed her state all-around title with her performance in the floor exercise event, where she garnered a score of 9.725 to win the event’s state title.

Other highlights

Neu was not the only Champlin Park gymnast to compete at the state meet. Junior Liz Hammond placed 30th in the all-around competition to join Neu.

Hammond placed seventh in the vault with an average score of 9.5625.

Park Center’s Hailey Illi and Maddy Clausen represented the Pirates at the state meet.

Illi placed fifth in the vault with a score of 9.5875, 21st on the balance beam with a score of 8.9625, and 27th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.1500. Ili placed 16th overall in the all-around competition.

Clausen placed 18th in the uneven bars event with a score of 9.325

