Bully prevention workshop is March 13 in Crystal

PACER Center will provide a free workshop for parents titled “Bullying Prevention: Everyone’s Responsibility,” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 13 in the game room at Crystal Community Center, 4800 Douglas Dr. N, Crystal.

The workshop will focus on techniques and strategies parents can use to help prevent and curb bullying, including topics like defining bullying, working with schools and ways to help your child.

To register, call 952-838-9000 or 800-537-2237, email [email protected] , or visit pacer.org/workshops.