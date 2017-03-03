Pirates are red-hot as sections begin

The Park Center girls basketball team is entering the Section 5AAAA tournament as one of the hottest teams in the state after winning its last 11 games of the 2016-17 regular season. Park Center’s Mikayla Hayes looks to create a play near the basket during game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Pirates ended the season with a 21-5 record, and, after their strong streak of play to end the season, they were awarded with the No. 1 ranking in the section, as well as the being ranked seventh in the Feb. 22 Class 4A team rankings.

“I think we get better every night,” Park Center head girls basketball coach Chris VanderHyde said. “Things are really clicking for us and it is nice to be healthy at this time of the year.

“Nobody is sick, nobody is hurt. We’re practicing hard, practicing well and the kids are playing the way they need to be in February and March.”

While many teams use one or two 15-plus point scorers to win on a nightly basis, Park Center used its depth to its advantage during the season. The Pirates had four players average more than 10 points per game, with senior Mikayla Hayes leading the way with 11.7 points per game.

“The special thing about our group is nobody is upset about not being the leading scorer, or stuff like that,” VanderHyde said. “We don’t need to have one person score 20 points for us to win a basketball game.

“It’s the nights when its 14, 12, 12, 11 and 10 when we win. I think we’ve only had one 20-point scorer this season.”

Park Center began last week with a 79-42 win over Irondale, its 20th win of the season. The Pirates caught fire right away, as they led 47-19 heading into halftime.

Meghan DuBois led the Pirates with 17 points, while Danielle Schaub scored 14, and Azsha Michael and Ann Simonet added 12 apiece.

“We pushed the ball up and we knew we needed to get the win in that game,” DuBois said. “We want the best record possible going into sections to make sure we get the best seed.”

Park Center closed out its 2016-17 regular season with a 58-50 win over Andover Feb. 23.

Hayes led the Pirates with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Simonet added 10 points.

With the section playoffs having begun March 1, the Pirates know they will need to be playing their best basketball of the season to reach the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

“We have to play with a healthy sense of fear, a sense of urgency, and with a sense of creating eternal moments,” VanderHyde said. “If we can do those things night in and night out, I like our chances.

“We have to leave it all on the floor.”

Senior Danielle Schaub, who has yet to miss a state tournament as a Pirate, knows how her team will have to play if it hopes to keep its season alive.

“We just have to play hard the whole game,” Schaub said. “I know we have spurts when we play hard, and then some spurts when we play bad.

“If we play hard the whole game we will be fine.”

With Schaub, Simonet and Hayes, Park Center’s three seniors, leading the way, the Pirates know they have the ability to go far into the tournament.

“With this being our last year, we want to leave on a good note,” Schaub said. “Our section is really tough this year, but we will be fine.”

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.