Letter: ‘With or Without You’ event coverage shows media bias

To the Editor:

Your article “With or Without You” on Erik Paulsen was front and center this week.

So let me get this right. If I get 600 of my like-minded peers together and we invite someone into this calculatedly hostile environment, if he or she chooses not to accept this invitation then the media will run with the story.

President Obama rarely granted interviews to conservative media and Senator Franken will not go on local conservative talk radio.

Donald Trump (whom I would never vote for) is outerly silly with his obsession with fake news, but he would be correct to point out that “journalists” and media outlets report the news with their own agenda.

Scott Bassett,

Plymouth