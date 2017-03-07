College fair at Highview Alternative

A Highview student chats with a representative from Metropolitan State University. (Submitted photos)

Students in the Robbinsdale Highview Alternative Program had the opportunity to ask questions about higher education at a college fair March 1 at Sandburg Learning Center. Highview Alternative Program students chat with representatives from such schools as Metropolitan State University, Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and Hennepin Technical College. Students were provided the opportunity to ask questions relating to college admissions and financing.

Students reportedly had plenty of inquiries, ranging from costs associated with getting a degree to how to apply and what majors are available to them. Representatives from approximately 10 community colleges, technical colleges and small universities were available to answer questions at the event, which was coordinated by Highview instructors Dawn Kalina and Linda Valentine.