Plymouth Concert Band performs March 12

The Plymouth Concert Band will present “Collage” featuring the Wayzata High School Wind Symphony 4 p.m. March 12 at the Wayzata High School Auditorium 4955 Peony Lane, Plymouth.

The concert will include an eclectic mix of music and ensembles. In addition to performances by both full bands, at least a dozen smaller ensembles will be performing a diverse mix of chamber music. Expect anything from Bach and Rossini to Andrew Loyd-Webber and The Beatles performed by saxophone ensembles, clarinet choirs, brass quintets, oboe duets, woodwind trios, percussion ensembles – a collage of musical configurations.