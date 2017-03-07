Two New Hope police officers injured in the 2015 city hall shooting file a lawsuit against the gun shop owner

New Hope Officers Joshua Eernisse, left, and Beau Schoenhard, who were injured in the Jan. 26, 2015, New Hope City Hall shooting, file a lawsuit against Full Metal Gun Shop owner Troy Buccholz. (Sun Post staff photo by Gina Purcell)

New Hope Police Officer Joshua Eernisse and former New Hope Police Officer Beau Schoenhard and their spouses filed a lawsuit today against Full Metal Gun Shop owner Troy Buchholz for allegedly “negligently” selling a firearm in a straw purchase that was later used by a “prohibited, dangerous” person in an attack at New Hope City Hall.

Schoenhard, now with Edina police, and Eernisse were injured Jan. 26, 2015, when New Hope resident Raymond Kmetz entered City Hall with an illegally purchased shot gun. Eernisse had more than 50 pellets lodged in his shoulder as a result of Kmetz’ only shot and Schoenhard’s forearm bones were shattered as a result of friendly fire.

“We look forward to proving that the shooting of Officers Schoenhard and Eernisse could have been prevented if a gun dealer acted responsibly and reasonably,” said Philip Sieff, a lawyer from Robins Kaplan involved in the case, said in a public statement. ” The survivors and their families have chosen to courageously stand up against the negligent gun dealer to ensure that other families don’t have to endure the physical and emotional repercussions they have withstood.”

