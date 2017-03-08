Brooklyn Park resident named to Three Rivers Board

Steven Antolak of Brooklyn Park was recently reappointed to the Three Rivers District Board of Commissioners. Antolak has served on the board since 2013, and his term runs through Dec. 31, 2020. He chairs the board’s partnership committee.

“I’m honored to be chosen to continue serving on the Park District Board of Commissioners,” said Antolak. “We’ve made great strides in connecting all residents of suburban Hennepin County to one of the premier park systems in the country, and I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on the board to continue those efforts.”

Antolak has served on Districts 279 and 287 school boards. He has also served on the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission, Brooklyn Park Planning Commission, the Hennepin County Solid Waste Citizen’s Advisory Commission and the North Hennepin Area Chamber of Commerce.