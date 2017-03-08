Brooklyn Park teen killed in car accident

A 16-year-old girl from Brooklyn Park died Feb. 21 after a car accident on Interstate 35W the previous day, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

At approximately 7:48 p.m. Feb. 20, a Honda Pilot was traveling southbound in the left lane of I-35W when it swerved right across all lanes of traffic and struck the guardrail on the right shoulder. After hitting the guardrail, the vehicle rolled several times before stopping under the Johnson Street bridge in Minneapolis, authorities said.

Ashakeyr Guled, a passenger in the car, was not wearing a seat belt when the vehicle impacted and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died of blunt force injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

Three other passengers, Sara Sugule, Zakaria Said and Yahye Farah survived the accident with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver of the vehicle has not been identified. Authorities have not reported the driver’s condition.

The road was wet at the time of the accident, authorities said.

Air bags in the vehicle were deployed as a result of the crash, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

