Diaper party to benefit refugees is March 11 in Golden Valley

Carry the Future, an organization that hand-delivers child carriers and baby boxes to refugee families and teaches proper use and longevity of carriers and boxes, will host a diaper party to collect diapers for Lutheran Social Services of Minnesota’s refugee services 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Golden Valley Library, 830 Winnetka Ave. N.

Guests are asked to bring one pack of factory-sealed diapers for the refugee program. Cash donations can be made to Carry the Future, to purchase a pack of diapers to be delivered to a refugee camp in Greece, France or Serbia.

The diaper party will also include a children’s storytime with a refugee theme, supplies for writing letters or drawing pictures for refugees at home or abroad and cookies.

For more information, contact Carry the Future volunteers at [email protected]