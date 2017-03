The Cooper and Armstrong High School rock orchestra students will perform a concert 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Cooper High School, 8230 47th Ave. N, New Hope.

The concert will feature collaborations with musician Leah Ottman’s solo project LOTT and the Laurels String Quartet. The performance marks the district’s sixth annual rock orchestra concert.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Instruments 4 Kids campaign. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, with a $20 family maximum price.