Pirates advance to section finale

For the fourth consecutive season, the Park Center girls basketball team has secured a spot in the section title game. Junior Meghan DuBois finishes a layup during the Pirates’ 67-47 win over Roseville March 4, at Anoka High School. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

After winning the section tournament while in Class 3A in 2014 and 2015 and winning the Section 5AAAA title last season, the Pirates find themselves in familiar territory after earning a spot in the section finals with a 67-47 win over Roseville March 4.

“You have to appreciate this feeling every time,” Park Center head girls basketball coach Chris VanderHyde said. “It takes a lot of hard work from the kids and the coaching staff to put us in a situation like we’re in again.

“It’s never easy, and it just gets harder. People really want to knock you off the more you succeed, so I’m proud of the way the kids played and it gives us another chance to play next Thursday.”

Park Center’s journey to the section finals began with a 67-28 win over Spring Lake Park March 1, and it hoped to extend its season against Roseville.

The Pirates started off slow on offense, but its defense kept it afloat while a late surge helped the Pirates take a 30-19 lead into halftime.

Roseville eventually trimmed the Park Center lead to six by taking away the Pirates’ perimeter shooting. Senior center Mikayla Hayes responded with back-to-back buckets that helped the Pirates extend their lead.

“They did some things defensively to adjust and take away our penetration,” VanderHyde said. “They took some charges and made it harder for our guards, and that’s when they cut it down to five.

“We had to make sure to get the ball on the inside more in the second half, and it freed up Mikayla more on the inside. They bottled her up well in the first half, but she is a good player and she made consecutive baskets to extend the lead for us.”

Hayes said a good week of practice helped set her up for making big plays in the second half.

“We have been practicing exactly how Roseville was going to play, so we came in prepared on offense and defense,” Hayes said. “Coming in we felt we didn’t have anything to worry about because we knew exactly what to do.”

With strong inside scoring and outside shooting, VanderHyde believes playing his team is a nightmare scenario for any opponent.

“We are a dangerous team because we have that inside/outside game,” VanderHyde said. “If you take one away, then we’re going to expose you and if you make adjustments we will expose you with the other end of it.”

Strong outside shooting to end the game sealed a Park Center 20-point win.

“The huge lead didn’t feel like a big lead when we were in it,” senior Ann Simonet said. “It felt like we had to keep going and we did, we finished it.”

Junior Meghan DuBois led the Pirates with 15 points, while Simonet and Sommer Blakemore scored 12 apiece and Hayes and Danielle Schaub added 10 points each.

“Going to the section championship for each of the last four years has been really exciting,” Hayes said. “Winning four in a row would be a big accomplishment.”

With one game remaining before a potential state tournament berth, Park Center knows it must play physical basketball to extend its season.

“We have to come in and be physical,” Simonet said. “We have to play tough and come in with our A game.”

“It’s going to come down to discipline and very physical play,” VanderHyde said. “They’re physical, they’re disciplined, they’re big and they have playmakers on both sides.”

Park Center will play Centennial in the Section 5AAAA title game at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Anoka High School.

