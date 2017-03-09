Suicide prevention class is Tuesday, March 14 in Golden Valley

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is sponsoring a free, one-hour presentation about the question, persuade and refer process for suicide prevention 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Sandburg Learning Center, 2400 Sandburg Ln., Ste. 50, Golden Valley.

For more information or to register, contact Melodie Hanson at 763-504-4981 or [email protected]