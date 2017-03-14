Making way for Hy-Vee in Robbinsdale

A screenshot of a map shows the former site of the Terrace Theater, circled in yellow, and the building that will be demolished, circled in red. (File photo)

On March 7, the Robbinsdale City Council authorized the demolition of the building in the Terrace Mall lot, directly adjacent to where the Terrace Theater once stood. The former site of Rainbow Foods, which will be demolished at the end of March. Asbestos tiles must first be removed and contaminated soil in certain portions excavated before the demolition process can begin. (Sun Post staff photo by Laci Gagliano)

The demolition is another major stage in the process of building a new Hy-Vee grocery store at the site of the former mall and historic theater. The city has not yet applied for a demolition permit, but City Manager Marcia Glick said the target for a start date is by the end of March. Several other factors must also be addressed, including removing asbestos tiles from the building, which was previously a Rainbow Foods, excavating the contaminated soils beneath portions of the property, and marking and fencing the perimeter of the building.