Making way for Hy-Vee in Robbinsdale

On March 7, the Robbinsdale City Council authorized the demolition of the building in the Terrace Mall lot, directly adjacent to where the Terrace Theater once stood.
The demolition is another major stage in the process of building a new Hy-Vee grocery store at the site of the former mall and historic theater. The city has not yet applied for a demolition permit, but City Manager Marcia Glick said the target for a start date is by the end of March. Several other factors must also be addressed, including removing asbestos tiles from the building, which was previously a Rainbow Foods, excavating the contaminated soils beneath portions of the property, and marking and fencing the perimeter of the building.