Park Center falls to Eastview in state opener

The Park Center girls basketball team dropped its first game of the Class 4A state tournament 75-65 to Eastview March 14. Ann Simonet drives to the basket during Park Center’s Class 4A state quarterfinal game against Eastview March 14. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Mikayla Hayes led the Pirates with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Ann Simonet scored 19.

Park Center got off to a fast start, as the Pirates led by as much as 23-11 through the mid point of the first half. Eastview responded with a 13-1 to tie the game at 24, but Simonet and Meghan DuBois connected on three-pointers to give the Pirates a 30-26 lead at the half.

Hayes got to work early in the second half, as she scored seven quick second half points to help Park Center take a 37-30 lead.

Eastview then came back with a 13-2 run to take a 43-39 lead with 10 minutes left to play. Eastview managed to maintain the lead throughout most of the middle of the second half, but Park Center remained in the hunt for the victory.

Park Center brought the game within one point at 51-50 with 4:30 left in the contest, but Eastview continued to build its lead until late in the game, when the Pirates fought back to give the Lightning a run with roughly three minutes left.

Simonet hit a three, her first basket of the second half, with 47 seconds left to force overtime.

Park Center will play Minnetonka at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Concordia University in the consolation semifinal game.

