Park Center falls to Osseo in Section 5AAAA semifinal

The Park Center boys basketball team’s season ended with a 62-61 loss to Osseo March 14, in the Section 5AAAA semifinal round. Park Center senior guard Derrick Ogechi releases a three-point shot in game action from earlier this season. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Khari Broadway led the Pirates with 17 points, while Losini Kamara added 14 and Dain Dainja scored 12 for the Pirates.

Park Center trailed 13-3 to begin the game, but a 14-9 spurt from the Pirates brought the game within five mid-way through the first half. Park Center eventually brought the game within four before the halftime buzzer, but two three-pointers from Marice Nelson and three free throws from John Bezdicek after being fouled on a desperation three just before the halftime buzzer made it 37-24 Osseo at halftime.

Osseo maintained its 13-point lead through the first eight minutes of the half, then Park Center began to give the Orioles trouble. Park Center trimmed the Osseo lead multiple times before making it a 58-52 game with 2:26 to play.

Park Center continued to chip away, as the game was within two points with under a minute left, when Osseo free throws sealed the Orioles’ victory.

Park Center had a chance to tie the game, as it was down by three with roughly five seconds left, but a missed three and a layup at the buzzer left the Pirates one point short of the comeback.

Park Center ended its season with a 21-7 overall record.

Osseo will go on to playChamplin Park at 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Rogers High School.

