Park Center earns spot in consolation championship

The Park Center girls basketball team earned a spot in the Class 4A state consolation championship game with a 74-60 win over Minnetonka March 16, at Concordia University. Mikayla Hayes goes up for a shot during Park Center’s consolation semifinal win over Minnetonka March 16, at Concordia University. (Sun Post staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Mikayla Hayes led the Pirates with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Ann Simonet added 15 points and seven steals, and Meghan DuBois scored 13 points.

The Pirates led by as much as seven points in the first half, but timely three-pointers and a plethora of free throws gave Minnetonka the opportunity to steal the lead mid-way through the first half.

Park Center and Minnetonka went back-and-forth with the lead until Minnetonka was able to connect on free throws late in the first half to take a 34-31 lead into the halftime locker room.

Simonet led the Pirates with nine first-half points, while Hayes added six points and six rebounds and Danielle Schaub scored five and added three assists.

Park Center began the second half on fire from the field, as the Pirates connected on a pair of three-pointers to tie the game early in the half. Park Center, after trailing 39-38 early in the second half, went on a 24-6 run to take a 62-45 lead with 5:23 left.

Hayes’ dominance inside led her to score 16 points in the second half, and she played a large role in helping the Pirates secure a lead as high as 17 points.

The Pirates will play the winner of the White Bear Lake/Andover consolation semifinal game at 6 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Concordia University.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.